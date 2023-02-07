Fort Payne City schools to receive more funding

Deals
City approves increased budget for Fort Payne schools.(Fort Payne High School)
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Fort Payne, Ala. (WAFF) - During a meeting, the Fort Payne City Council approved extra assistance for the schools to fund their programs.

Originally, the schools within the district were allotted $50,000 to divide amongst sports and other extracurricular activities, but the council approved a $100,000 budget to meet the needs of the growing education. This budget will assist the robotics, theatre and drone aviation programs to name a few.

Superintendent Brian Jett expresses his gratitude to the city for continuing to support Fort Payne’s education.

“The City of Fort Payne and the Fort Payne Board of Education has had and continues to have a great working relationship. I want to thank the council and mayor for all their efforts to make our school system the best. The $100,000 will go toward funding our sports programs and our career technical pathways.” Jett says.

Mayor Brian Baine wants to reiterate the quality of the relationship between the city and the school system.

“I think it is important to have and maintain a good relationship with our school system. We have a great school system and these extra activities that students can participate in is valuable. I think it is great that the school offers these because it offers different things for the students such as the Robotics classes, the Culinary class, the Criminal Justice program, the Drone Class and the FPTV, just to name a few,” says Baine.

These funds come just after the announcement of a brand new building that will house career technical programs.

