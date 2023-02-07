Deals
Florence man charged with identity theft after stealing from ATM

Smith was arrested for using someone else's information to receive money from an ATM.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Florence was arrested and charged with identity theft after using another persons identity to receive money from an ATM.

According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, Nicolas Smith is believed to have used another person’s information to take $1,200 from the Listerhill ATM on Hough Road on Feb. 23, 2022.

Smith is also accused of using the victims information the next day to take $2,000 from an ATM on College Street.

Nicolas Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of identity theft, and two counts of theft of property. He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $76,000 bond.

