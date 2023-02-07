Florence City set to vote on sewer agreement for agricultural center

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a sewer extension agreement for the new Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center.

For months, city Leaders and the Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority have been working to annex the center and extend the city’s sewage lines into property.

Florence Mayor Andy Betterton says the agricultural center will need sewage, but in order for the city to provide it, the center must be within the city limits.

“As you’re aware, the city has an ordinance that if you’re not annexed in the city, we can’t provide you sewer, so we’ve been working carefully with the Ag Authority,” he said. “But once this agreement is in place, we will be installing sewer on the property.

The purpose of the multipurpose event facilities is to accommodate agricultural, equestrian, livestock, exposition, meetings, amateur sports, concerts, entertainment, and other events. The complex will include an outdoor arena, expo hall, and workforce development center. It also is expected to involve hotel and retail development.

The project is off U.S. Highway 72, just east of Florence. The mayor says it will also help improve transportation.

”When it’s built [successfully], I think [it’ll] bring people into our community obviously. As I look at the components of this, widening the Highway 72 to the Shoals Creek Bridge is a wonderful opportunity to move our city forward,” said Mayor Betterton.

City leaders are expected to discuss the center Tuesday at 5 p.m. during the city council meeting.

