Fantasy Playhouse to debut original show, ‘Snow White and the 7 Littles’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We all know the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but what would happen if there was a little spin on it?

Stephen Tyler Davis isn’t just the Artistic Director at Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater, he’s also a playwright. And his original show “Snow White and the 7 Littles” is getting ready to make its world debut!

In this original show, Snow White is not waiting for a knight in shining armor! She’s too busy working to provide clean water for the Littles and all the creatures of the Nysland Woods. But when her mission is halted by the jealous Queen and her magic mirror, Snow will need the help of her forest friends to save herself and the entire village. Can the Littles rescue her in time, or will the Queen’s vanity reign supreme? Find out in this new twist on a classic about kindness, community, and the true meaning of beauty.

The show runs February 17 - 19 with a special sensory friendly show happening on the 19th.

For more information and tickets, visit fantasyplayhouse.org.

