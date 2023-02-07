Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A concrete truck crashed into the side of a Huntsville business Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a cement truck is believed to have malfunctioned and crashed into a building on Andrew Jackson Way.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that there were no reported injuries in the crash.

The building is the home to Victoria’s Interiors Furniture & Design which is located near the intersection of McCullough Avenue and Andrew Jackson Way.

