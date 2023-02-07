Cement truck crashes into Huntsville business
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cement truck crashed into the side of a Huntsville business Tuesday morning.
According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a cement truck is believed to have malfunctioned and crashed into a building on Andrew Jackson Way.
A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that there were no reported injuries in the crash.
The building is the home to Victoria’s Interiors Furniture & Design which is located near the intersection of McCullough Avenue and Andrew Jackson Way.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.