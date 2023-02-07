Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Cement truck crashes into Huntsville business

a cement truck crashed into a Huntsville business Tuesday morning.
a cement truck crashed into a Huntsville business Tuesday morning.(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cement truck crashed into the side of a Huntsville business Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a cement truck is believed to have malfunctioned and crashed into a building on Andrew Jackson Way.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that there were no reported injuries in the crash.

The building is the home to Victoria’s Interiors Furniture & Design which is located near the intersection of McCullough Avenue and Andrew Jackson Way.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
Generic graphic.
One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Latest News

According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's...
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting
Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting
Florence officials expected to vote on new sewer agreement
Florence officials expected to vote on new sewer agreement
Boaz officials consider phasing out storm sirens
Boaz officials consider doing away with storm sirens