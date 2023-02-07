Deals
Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash

Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.

The crash occurred on Lawrence County 298 near Lawrence County 296 about six miles south of Hillsboro.

Officials with ALEA say that Poff was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Both drivers in the crash were taken to Decatur General Hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

