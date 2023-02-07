Boaz considering doing away with storm sirens

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - When a severe weather threat arrives, we all recognize the sound of a tornado siren, but for the community of Boaz, these sirens could soon be gone.

Boaz Fire Department Chief Jeff Beck says there are problems with some in the area.

“I just made them aware that we’re having some issues. Some of them are not one-hundred-percent working. They are working, but they have multiple amplifiers, like eight speakers and some of them have like four or five that are still working. I know a lot of cities are doing away with them just because of technology. Nowadays those are out of date,” Beck says in regard to the city’s current fleet of sirens.

For years many people have relied on weather sirens to alert them in during the late hours of a severe threat, but the National Weather Service wants to be clear that the purpose of these sirens is not to be your first warning.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Ashley Ravenscraft stresses the importance of redundancy when it comes to being weather aware.

“It’s important to remember they’re intended for outdoor use only, so if you’re at like an outdoor event like a ball game, things like that. They’re not intended to wake you up inside your home.” says Ravenscraft.

Chief Beck understands that for most people, sirens have been the only way to know a weather threat is near, but with advancing technology, there are plenty of quicker methods of being notified.

“Back in the 80s before cellphones and computers, you know that was how everyone got alerted regardless, but nowadays everyone carries a phone,” he said.

With new technology like weather radios, televisions, and the WAFF 48 Weather app, the use for these sirens are becoming less needed, but they could still serve their purpose when other methods fail. Because of this, Beck wants to be clear that no decision has been made yet regarding the long-standing sirens.

