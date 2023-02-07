Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of a woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in a Marshall County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville. Sims was later identified as a suspect by investigators and taken into custody.

According to police, Sims confessed to the killing while being questioned.

Sims pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday and will be sentenced on May 1.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.