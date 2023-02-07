Deals
Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter

Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on...
Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville.(waff)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of a woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in a Marshall County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville. Sims was later identified as a suspect by investigators and taken into custody.

According to police, Sims confessed to the killing while being questioned.

Sims pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday and will be sentenced on May 1.

