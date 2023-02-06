Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Theft victim gifted bike by Florence Police

Officers with the Florence Police Department decided to pitch in and buy Devin a new bike after...
Officers with the Florence Police Department decided to pitch in and buy Devin a new bike after his was stolen a week ago.(Florence Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was the victim of a theft a week ago was gifted a new bike by the Florence Police Department.

A man who works at Arby’s named Devin had his bike stolen last week.

Officers on the day B patrol shift with the Florence Police Department knew that the bike was Devin’s primary way of travel to work and decided to get him a new one.

Officers pooled money together and bought Devin a new bike and delivered it to him at work.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne.
SBI identifies man killed in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a...
Man identified in Colbert Co. officer-involved shooting
Jeremy Chatmon (left) and Cheyenne Rich (right) were arrested for trafficking drugs in Decatur.
Two arrested for trafficking meth in Decatur

Latest News

Morgan County is now eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance after...
Morgan County eligible for FEMA assistance following Jan. 12 storms
Matthew Goode
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on murder charge for alleged role in father’s death
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
According to a social media post by Huntsville Fire and Rescue, no injuries were reported.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews respond to restaurant fire