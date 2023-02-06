Theft victim gifted bike by Florence Police
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was the victim of a theft a week ago was gifted a new bike by the Florence Police Department.
A man who works at Arby’s named Devin had his bike stolen last week.
Officers on the day B patrol shift with the Florence Police Department knew that the bike was Devin’s primary way of travel to work and decided to get him a new one.
Officers pooled money together and bought Devin a new bike and delivered it to him at work.
