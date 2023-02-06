Theft suspect found by Huntsville Police drone

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who is accused of breaking into multiple cars on Jan. 3 in an Owens Cross Roads neighborhood was found on the roof of a shed by a Huntsville Police drone.

According to officials with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department, multiple vehicles were broken into on Jan. 3. Police spotted the suspect in a vehicle traveling north on U.S. Hwy. 431 near City Hall.

When an officer attempted to stop the suspect, the driver refused and began a chase through Big Cove and over Monte Sano. The pursuit ended at Huntsville High School where the suspects began running.

After the suspects left the car behind, the Huntsville Police Department began searching the area with a drone. Wilkerson was then found on the roof of a shed and taken into custody.

Wilkerson was charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer and theft of property. Wilkerson also had a hold for probation violation.

The incident is under investigation and more arrests and charges are possible.

