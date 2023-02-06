Deals
Sheriff: Multiple people shot in Morgan Co.

Morgan County deputies respond to a shooting near Falkville
Morgan County deputies respond to a shooting near Falkville(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an apparent shooting in Falkville.

According to a social media post from the Sheriff’s Office, multiple people were shot Sunday evening on Goodwin Road.

Emergency Medical Services crews are on the scene. We do not know how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries at this time.

WAFF 48′s D’Quan Lee is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as new information comes in.

