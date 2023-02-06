Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Report: World creating more plastic waste than ever

A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.
A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.(CNN, CNN INDONESIA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – We’re producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics, according to a new report.

The Minderoo Foundation in Australia found that the world generated 139 million metric tons of single-use plastic waste in 2021.

The amount is 6 million metric tons more than what was produced in 2019, the first year the index was released.

This equates to every person in the world producing more than two pounds of additional waste in the past two years.

In recent years, governments worldwide have enacted bans to help curb the use of single-use plastic products, such as straws, food containers, disposable utensils and balloons.

However, the report said the bans are not enough to handle the amount of plastic still being produced, which means products are more likely to end up in landfills, rivers, oceans and on beaches as opposed to recycling plants.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne.
SBI identifies man killed in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a...
Man identified in Colbert Co. officer-involved shooting
Jeremy Chatmon (left) and Cheyenne Rich (right) were arrested for trafficking drugs in Decatur.
Two arrested for trafficking meth in Decatur

Latest News

According to a social media post by Huntsville Fire and Rescue, no injuries were reported.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews respond to restaurant fire
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
This image shows two photos from the criminal complaint, including one allegedly of the...
2 accused of plotting to disable Baltimore power grid
A fiery train derailment in Ohio on Friday night spurred evacuation calls.
Ohio authorities plan ‘controlled release’ of toxic material