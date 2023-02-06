One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stevenson Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Stevenson Police Department, a semi-truck crashed around 7:25 a.m. Monday morning, killing the driver.

Officials say that the deadly crash occurred on Highway 117 near Snodgrass Bridge. The roadway was closed from the time of the crash until 2:09 p.m.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle and was the only one who was injured in the crash. According to a spokesperson with the Stevenson Police Department, the driver was from South Alabama.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.