One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning

By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stevenson Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Stevenson Police Department, a semi-truck crashed around 7:25 a.m. Monday morning, killing the driver.

Officials say that the deadly crash occurred on Highway 117 near Snodgrass Bridge. The roadway was closed from the time of the crash until 2:09 p.m.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle and was the only one who was injured in the crash. According to a spokesperson with the Stevenson Police Department, the driver was from South Alabama.

