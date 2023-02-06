Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Morgan County eligible for FEMA assistance following Jan. 12 storms

Morgan County is now eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance after...
Morgan County is now eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance after the severe storms, tornadoes and high winds in Alabama on Jan. 12.(Malik Pryor (WAFF viewer))
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County is now eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance after the severe storms, tornadoes and high winds in Alabama on Jan. 12.

Survivors of the storms may be referred to the United States Small Business Administration with information on how to apply for a loan. If you are a resident in Morgan County who had uninsured losses from the storms on Jan. 12, you may be eligible for this assistance.

FEMA may provide help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

Here are the following steps on how to apply:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne.
SBI identifies man killed in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a...
Man identified in Colbert Co. officer-involved shooting
Jeremy Chatmon (left) and Cheyenne Rich (right) were arrested for trafficking drugs in Decatur.
Two arrested for trafficking meth in Decatur

Latest News

Matthew Goode
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on murder charge for alleged role in father’s death
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
According to a social media post by Huntsville Fire and Rescue, no injuries were reported.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews respond to restaurant fire
Pistol permits have historically made up a significant portion of sheriff’s office funding in...
Grants to help Alabama sheriffs make up for lost pistol permit fees