Morgan County eligible for FEMA assistance following Jan. 12 storms

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County is now eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance after the severe storms, tornadoes and high winds in Alabama on Jan. 12.

Survivors of the storms may be referred to the United States Small Business Administration with information on how to apply for a loan. If you are a resident in Morgan County who had uninsured losses from the storms on Jan. 12, you may be eligible for this assistance.

FEMA may provide help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

Here are the following steps on how to apply:

DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call toll-free 800-621-3362. The helpline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

