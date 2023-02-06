Morgan Co. shooting victim identified

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting and killing one person and injuring two others Sunday night.

The shooting which took place on Goodwin Road near Falkville killed one person and left two injured.

Joshua Knighten was arrested at the scene of the crime and charged with capital murder. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a second person on the scene was detained, questioned and released.

According to an official with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the man who was shot and killed has been identified as Mitchell Beard, 62.

According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered one person who was dead when they arrived on the scene. Deputies also located another person suffering from a gunshot wound, that person was flown to Huntsville hospital.

A third person was injured in the shooting but left the scene before deputies arrived. The final person showed up at the Falkville Police Station and was also flown to Huntsville Hospital.

Knighten was booked into the Morgan County Jail without bond.

