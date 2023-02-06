Missing man with ‘severe memory loss’ has been located, reunited with family

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Wilson has been located and reunited with his family, officials say.

ORIGINAL: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate an elderly man who left his sister’s home at 4 a.m. Monday morning.

According to officials Albert Winston, 72, has not been diagnosed with any medical conditions but suffers from severe memory loss and possible Alzheimer’s.

Winston is a New York resident and flew down on Feb. 5 to stay with his sister at the following address: 131 Old Eli Road, Toney, AL 35773.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue writing, black jeans/pants, black leather jacket, beige shoes and he may also have a black shoulder bag. He is described as 5′6″ and weighing 130 pounds.

Officials say local hospitals, area law enforcement and public transportation agencies have been notified. If you have seen Mr. Winston or if you have any information on his whereabouts please call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256)722-7100 or 911.

