Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.

The suspects are two men who were driving a black Ford Fusion. The two men allegedly cut the catalytic converter from a 2022 Kia Sorento.

If anyone has any information regarding the theft, contact investigator Barry Childers. His email is bchilders@madisoncountyal.com.

