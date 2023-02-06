Deals
Lawrenceburg motel ‘extensively’ damaged in Sunday fire

No one was injured in a fire at a Lawrenceburg motel.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ala. (WAFF) - A Motel in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, was damaged in a fire Sunday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the Lawrenceburg Fire Department, units were dispatched to a large fire at the David Crocket Motel around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

At the time of the call, the motel had occupants inside but the units that first arrived were able to evacuate the building.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room that it originated from and the room directly above it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

