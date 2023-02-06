Lawrence County girls, Scottsboro boys win AHSAA State Indoor Track

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) boys’ and girls’ state indoor track and field championships wrapped up at the Birmingham CrossPlex Saturday, and North Alabama had two local schools return home state champs.

In Class 4A/5A, Lawrence County won its first girls’ indoor championship, and Scottsboro boys won a fourth state title in the past five years.

There were also individual event state champions from the North Alabama area, including two athletes who broke class and state records. Below are the individual North Alabama athletes who won their event:

Class 4A/5A Girls

400-METER DASH: Lexi Foshee, Westminster Christian, Sr. (58.69)

1,600-METER RUN: Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County, Fr. (5:16.92)

3,200-METER RUN: Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County, Fr. (11:30.83)

4x400-METER RELAY: Arab (4.14.16) (L. Wright, G. Posten, J. Stapler, E. Moore)

4x800-METER RELAY: Lawrence County (10:09.69) (K. Coan, K. Dumas, S. Williams, T. Williams)

POLE VAULT: Libby Chance, Arab, Jr. (10 feet)

Class 7A Boys

SHOT PUT: Bobby Gray, Sparkman, Sr. (52 feet, 10 inches)

Class 4A/5A Boys

400-METER DASH: Bryant Beuoy, Arab, Jr. (50.11)

800-METER RUN: Adam Taylor, Priceville, Sr. (1:56.26)

1,600-METER RUN: Evan Hill, Scottsboro, Sr. (4:21.47) – 4A/5A state indoor meet record

3,200-METER RUN: Evan Hill, Scottsboro, Sr. (9:24.88)

LONG JUMP: Gabe Norton, Arab, Sr. (21 feet, 8¼ inches)

TRIPLE JUMP: Gabe Norton, Arab, Sr. (46 feet, 6¼ inches)

SHOT PUT: Royce Baucom, Guntersville, Jr. (45 feet, 4 inches)

POLE VAULT: Maddox Hamm, Scottsboro, Sr. (17 feet) – 4A/5A and all-class state indoor meet record

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.