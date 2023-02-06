Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Lawrence County girls, Scottsboro boys win AHSAA State Indoor Track

AHSAA State Indoor Track Championships
AHSAA State Indoor Track Championships(AHSAA)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) boys’ and girls’ state indoor track and field championships wrapped up at the Birmingham CrossPlex Saturday, and North Alabama had two local schools return home state champs.

In Class 4A/5A, Lawrence County won its first girls’ indoor championship, and Scottsboro boys won a fourth state title in the past five years.

There were also individual event state champions from the North Alabama area, including two athletes who broke class and state records. Below are the individual North Alabama athletes who won their event:

Class 4A/5A Girls

400-METER DASH: Lexi Foshee, Westminster Christian, Sr. (58.69)

1,600-METER RUN: Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County, Fr. (5:16.92)

3,200-METER RUN: Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County, Fr. (11:30.83)

4x400-METER RELAY: Arab (4.14.16) (L. Wright, G. Posten, J. Stapler, E. Moore)

4x800-METER RELAY: Lawrence County (10:09.69) (K. Coan, K. Dumas, S. Williams, T. Williams)

POLE VAULT: Libby Chance, Arab, Jr. (10 feet)

Class 7A Boys

SHOT PUT: Bobby Gray, Sparkman, Sr. (52 feet, 10 inches)

Class 4A/5A Boys

400-METER DASH: Bryant Beuoy, Arab, Jr. (50.11)

800-METER RUN: Adam Taylor, Priceville, Sr. (1:56.26)

1,600-METER RUN: Evan Hill, Scottsboro, Sr. (4:21.47) – 4A/5A state indoor meet record

3,200-METER RUN: Evan Hill, Scottsboro, Sr. (9:24.88)

LONG JUMP: Gabe Norton, Arab, Sr. (21 feet, 8¼ inches)

TRIPLE JUMP: Gabe Norton, Arab, Sr. (46 feet, 6¼ inches)

SHOT PUT: Royce Baucom, Guntersville, Jr. (45 feet, 4 inches)

POLE VAULT: Maddox Hamm, Scottsboro, Sr. (17 feet) – 4A/5A and all-class state indoor meet record

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne.
SBI identifies man killed in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a...
Man identified in Colbert Co. officer-involved shooting
A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old William Jones in connection with a deadly shooting at...
Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody
Applications live for Community Action utility assistance
Applications live for Community Action utility assistance
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks
48 Hoops
48 Hoops Feb. 2, 2023
Oats is in his fourth season at Alabama, accumulating a 80-39 overall record.
Alabama extends head coach Nate Oats through 2029
Deshler Senior Chole Siegel attempts a shot at Deshler High School
Deshler High School senior sets record for three-point field goals made