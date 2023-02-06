Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on murder charge for alleged role in father’s death

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted a man for his alleged role in the death of his father on Jan. 12.

According to Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Joe Hamilton, deputies responded to a domestic dispute call involving a father and son at a home on County Road 5. The caller claimed the son was armed with a knife.

Hamilton’s release details how deputies detained Matthew Goode, age 41, in the yard of the home.

Investigators found Donald Edward Goode, age 66, dead on the living room floor of the home. He was suffering from an apparent knife wound to the neck.

Responding deputies say they collected a knife from Matthew Goode during the arrest.

Matthew Goode was charged with murder and taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. His bond was set at $153,697.

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Matthew Goode on the murder charge, according to our news partner at the Times Daily. Matthew Goode is still in the Lauderdale County Detention Center after he was out on a suspended sentence for domestic violence convictions.

