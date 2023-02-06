Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews respond to restaurant fire
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Sabor Boricua on Saturday morning.
According to a social media post by Huntsville Fire and Rescue, no injuries were reported.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
