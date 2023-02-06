Huntsville FC announces first ever team roster

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville FC’s inaugural season is almost here and it seems like everyone is obsessing over every little detail. Including us.

On Monday, the club officially announced its first team roster which includes Isaiah Johnston, defenders Chrisnovic (Chris) N’sa, Josh Drack, Perrin Barnes, and Cyrus Rad, midfielders Jonathan Bolanos, Danny Griffin, and Ollie Wright, and forward Azaad Liadi. Additionally, Nick Law and John Berner will be part of the roster in player/coach roles.

Johnston is a midfielder who was the first teammate to sign in the club’s history.

The team is already practicing to prepare for the upcoming season and their first-ever preseason match against the Birmingham Legion on February 11.

A breakdown of each player for Huntsville City FC is below:

PERRINE BARNES

Position: Defender

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170

Birthdate: March 10, 2021

Age: 21

Birthplace: Aurora, Illinois

Last club: Butler University (NCAA)

Bio: Barnes joins HCFC after appearing in every match for Butler in his collegiate career (69) and being selected to the BIG EAST Championship All-Tournament Team his senior year. As a Junior, Butler anchored a Bulldog backline that allowed just 20 goals in 19 matches

JOHN BERNER

Position: Goalkeeper / Goalkeeper Coach

Height: 6-3

Weight: 201

Birthdate: Feb. 14, 1991

Age: 31

Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri

Last club: Memphis 901 FC (USL Championship)

Bio: Berner was originally selected by the Colorado Rapids as the 35th overall pick in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, presented by adidas. Berner made a total of 60 appearances in his senior career, 39 of those with Charlotte Independence. Berner will serve in a player/coach role.

JONATHAN BOLANOS

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 146

Birthdate: May 20, 1998

Age: 24

Birthplace: Miramar, Florida

Last club: Richmond Kickers (USL League One)

Bio: Bolanos joins HCFC after spending three seasons with the Richmond Kickers where the midfielder made 65 total appearances. Bolanos tallied 13 goals and 13 assists in his three seasons in Richmond and was a 2022 Most Valuable Player Finalist.

JOSH DRACK

Position: Defender

Height: 5-8

Weight: 152

Birthdate: Sept. 22, 1999

Age: 23

Birthplace: Chandler, Arizona

Last club: LA Galaxy II (MLS Next Pro)

Bio: Drack made 52 appearances for LA Galaxy II after being drafted by the LA Galaxy in the first round of the 2021 MLS Superdraft, presented by adidas. During his time at LA Galaxy II he recorded five goals and 11 assists as a defender.

DANNY GRIFFIN

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

Birthdate: July 14, 1998

Age: 24

Birthplace: Wethersfield, Conn.

Last club: Pittsburgh Riverhounds (USL Championship)

Bio: Griffin set the standard for consistency as a member of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds appearing in every regular season match for the club since joining in 2020 (82). Griffin led the Riverhounds to a 44W-21L-17D record.

NICK LAW

Position: Midfielder / Player-Coach

Height: 5-10

Weight: 158

Birthdate: March 29, 1988

Age: 34

Birthplace: Plymouth, England

Last club: Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship)

Bio: Law grew up overseas in the Sheffield United Academy where he would go on to debut in the English Premier League on Nov. 4, 2006. Law’s biggest leap while playing overseas came from 2013-16 as a member of Rangers FC in the Scottish Premiership where he scored 20 goals in 86 appearances. Law came to the States in 2021 and has appeared in 60 matches in the USL Championship in that span. He will also serve in a player/coach capacity.

AZAAD LIADI

Position: Forward

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185

Birthdate: May 14, 1998

Age: 24

Birthplace: Detroit, Michigan

Last club: Loudoun United FC (USL Championship)

Bio: Liadi joins Huntsville City FC after a season with Loudon United FC where he made 24 appearances. Prior to joining the USL Championship, Liadi spent two seasons in USL League One where he scored 10 goals and recorded 13 assists.

CHRISNOVIC (CHRIS) N’SA

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Birthdate: Jan. 28, 1999

Age: 23

Birthplace: Montreal, Quebec

Last club: York United (Canadian Premier League)

Bio: N’sa joins HCFC after spending three seasons in the Canadian Premier League. The last two seasons N’sa played for York United, teammates with the first-ever signing in HCFC history Isaiah Johnston. The past two campaigns saw N’sa record 52 appearances on the right side of the pitch.

CYRUS RAD

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 181

Birthdate: July 10, 1999

Age: 23

Birthplace: Durham, North Carolina

Last club: Forward Madison FC (USL League One)

Bio: Rad appeared in 40 matches for Forward Madison in USL League One over the past two seasons. The defender recorded six assists in his time with Forward Madison, including five this past season.

OLLIE WRIGHT

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 170

Birthdate: March 1, 1999

Age: 23

Birthplace: London, England

Last club: Rio Grande Valley FC Toros (USL Championship)

Bio: Wright joins HCFC after a two-year stint in the Lone Star State playing for San Antonio FC and the Rio Grande Valley Fc Toros where he made 18 appearances.

