How Nik’s Wish is bringing joy to young adults fighting cancer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Joe Thompson is in his twenties but his life looks a little different than most.

Thompson is battling a rare form of brain cancer known as DIPG. It was while he was at UAB Hospital that he heard about Nik’s Wish, an organization similar to “Make A Wish.” But instead of focusing on children, Nik’s Wish serves young adults and their families ages 18-24.

Thompson received his diagnosis just months after graduating from the University of Alabama and starting his career. Although a cancer diagnosis is news no one wants to hear, he keeps his vision for the future hopeful. Working alongside Nik’s Wish allows Thompson to get out and meet people, but also inspire them.

Not only does Thompson get to meet others around his age who are going through the same thing, but his own wish is coming true in May when he’ll take a trip to the Kentucky Derby. He says wishes are so important to those dealing with cancer because it allows them to let loose and have fun with their family and support system, something we should all be free to do.

To learn how you can apply for a wish or support the organization, visit nikswish.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.