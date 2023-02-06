Great start to the week with plenty of sun and highs in the 60s!

Good Monday morning. We are starting off the work and school week with cool temperatures in the low to middle 30s, some areas of patchy but dense fog can also be expected for the morning drive.

Today will be a great start to the week with highs climbing into the low to middle 60s under abundant sunshine, winds will be light from the southeast between 3 to 7 miles per hour. A few more clouds will push in overnight and this will keep our temperatures a bit more comfortable in the low to middle 40s. Tuesday looks to be partly cloudy and breezy with a south wind between 5 to 15 miles per hours, some gusts can be over 20 mph. Highs on Tuesday will be well above average in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday will also be a breezy day with more humidity and cloud cover streaming into the Tennessee Valley. Scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and evening hours. It is early, but right now it looks like heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible with any more organized storms. Rain and storms will continue overnight into Thursday morning with afternoon temps staying mild in the 60s.

The colder air will start to creep in by Friday with partly cloudy skies and more seasonal highs in the middle 50s. Next weekend is trending on the colder side with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.