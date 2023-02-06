Decatur woman arrested on domestic violence charge following shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged a woman on a domestic violence charge after responding to a shooting on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, Marquita Gary, 28, allegedly shot a victim on Blackberry Drive SW. The victim was found by officers suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated.

Gary was charged with first-degree domestic violence and taken to the Morgan County Detention Facility and held in lieu of a $45,000 bond.

