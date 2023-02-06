Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Decatur Police searching for robbery suspect

The Decatur Police Department is asking for help to identify someone who is suspected of...
The Decatur Police Department is asking for help to identify someone who is suspected of robbing a Marathon gas station.(Decatur Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, the Marathon gas station at 2901 Highway 31 South was robbed on Feb. 4.

The person suspected of robbing the gas station has not been caught or identified yet.

On Monday, the Decatur Police Department released a picture of the suspect that was caught by security cameras.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect is urged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4644 or submit an anonymous tip at 256-341-4636.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne.
SBI identifies man killed in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a...
Man identified in Colbert Co. officer-involved shooting
Jeremy Chatmon (left) and Cheyenne Rich (right) were arrested for trafficking drugs in Decatur.
Two arrested for trafficking meth in Decatur

Latest News

Officers with the Florence Police Department decided to pitch in and buy Devin a new bike after...
Theft victim gifted bike by Florence Police
Morgan County is now eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance after...
Morgan County eligible for FEMA assistance following Jan. 12 storms
Matthew Goode
Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts man on murder charge for alleged role in father’s death
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls