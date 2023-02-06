Decatur Police searching for robbery suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, the Marathon gas station at 2901 Highway 31 South was robbed on Feb. 4.

The person suspected of robbing the gas station has not been caught or identified yet.

On Monday, the Decatur Police Department released a picture of the suspect that was caught by security cameras.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect is urged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4644 or submit an anonymous tip at 256-341-4636.

