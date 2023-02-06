Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Birmingham City Schools: Gun found at elementary school, no threat to students

Central Park Elementary School, Birmingham, Alabama
Central Park Elementary School, Birmingham, Alabama
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staff member discovered a gun carried by a student at Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham Monday, February 6, 2023, according to an official with Birmingham City Schools.

The Birmingham Police Department and a system official say there was no threat to students or staff members. Police were called to the school around 10:30 a.m.

A callout was sent to parents of students who attend Central Park to notify them of the incident.

We’re told the student is being disciplined according to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne.
SBI identifies man killed in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a...
Man identified in Colbert Co. officer-involved shooting
Jeremy Chatmon (left) and Cheyenne Rich (right) were arrested for trafficking drugs in Decatur.
Two arrested for trafficking meth in Decatur

Latest News

Generic graphic.
One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning
The Decatur Police Department is asking for help to identify someone who is suspected of...
Decatur Police searching for robbery suspect
Officers with the Florence Police Department decided to pitch in and buy Devin a new bike after...
Theft victim gifted bike by Florence Police
Morgan County is now eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance after...
Morgan County eligible for FEMA assistance following Jan. 12 storms