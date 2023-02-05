Sunshine this afternoon and mild. Another nice day Monday.

Afternoon temps are near 60 degrees with plenty of sunshine after 10 a.m. There will be a few clouds Sunday night with mid to upper 30s temperatures.

Monday will be sunny and mild with temps in the low to mid 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night will be cloudy and mild and around 50 degrees.

Showers are likely Wednesday mainly during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. Rain with low temperatures around 50 degrees is expected Wednesday night. Thursday will have early showers. The afternoon will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s.

After a few showers Friday, the weekend will be mainly dry and cool.

