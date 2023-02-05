Sunshine & 60s Continues Into Your Work and School Week

Good Sunday afternoon and Happy National Weatherperson’s Day! With plenty of sunshine today, temperatures have climbed into the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect nice and pleasant conditions to continue into the rest of the day with a few clouds lingering this evening. Despite mostly clear skies overnight, lows will stay above freezing in most locations in the mid and upper 30s with the help of a light southerly breeze.

Plan on a chilly start to your Monday, but temperatures will warm up quickly through the afternoon with plenty more sun in the forecast. Afternoon highs will stay above average in the low to mid 60s with cloud cover increasing by the evening and into Tuesday. Overnight lows will be mild through Tuesday morning in the low to mid 40s. Expect more clouds than sunshine in the forecast through the day on Tuesday, but temperatures will remain warm with highs topping out near 70 degrees. A stray shower is possible late Tuesday night, but we should stay mainly dry with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The best chance for more widespread showers and even a few storms will be arriving Wednesday afternoon and continue into the overnight hours as a cold front tracks across the Valley. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times and winds could gust as high as 35 and 40 mph. Rain will end quickly Thursday morning with temperatures staying in the 60s. A secondary cold front will slide through the area Friday morning and bring a few more showers late in the day and cooler air by the weekend.

