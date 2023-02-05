A sunny afternoon and more sun for Monday.

Afternoon temps are near 60° with plenty of sunshine after 10 a.m. There will be a few clouds Sunday night with mid to upper 30s.

Monday will be sunny and mild with temps in the low to mid 60s. Monday night, partly cloudy. Low to mid 40s. Tuesday, mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night, cloudy and mild and around 50 degrees.

Showers are likely Wednesday mainly during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. Rain with low temperatures around 50 degrees can be expected Wednesday night. After showers early Thursday, the afternoon will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s.

After a few showers Friday, the weekend will be mainly dry and cool.

