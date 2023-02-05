Deals
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville

By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Sunday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday.

An official with the Huntsville Police Department says that the man was killed in the crash. HPD believes that the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

Webster said that the crash occurred on Governors Drive near Governors Place in Huntsville around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

The man who was taken to the hospital was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Applications live for Community Action utility assistance
