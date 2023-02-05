Becoming mostly sunny & mild for today

For today, decreasing clouds and mild. Afternoon temps near 60° with plenty of sunshine after 10 A.M. Tonight, a few clouds. Mid to upper 30s. Monday, sunny and mild. Low to mid 60s. Monday night, partly cloudy. Low to mid 40s. Tuesday, mostly cloudy and warm. Mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night, cloudy and mild. Around 50°. Wednesday, showers likely, mainly during the afternoon. Mid to upper 60s. Wednesday night, rain. Low around 50°. Thursday, early showers, afternoon cloudy. Mid-60s.

After a few showers Friday, the weekend will be mainly dry and cool.

