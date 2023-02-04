Welfare check turns into officer-involved shooting in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A welfare check in Cherokee County turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a gun at officers.

According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check call involving “a person being held against their will.”

When officers arrived at the scene on Hwy. 72 and Cove Road, they got into a fight with a suspect.

Following the fight, the suspect pointed a gun at officers which led to an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Cherokee Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:55 a.m. Saturday.

No officers were injured in the shooting and the condition of the person who was shot was not specified.

According to the Cherokee Police Department, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.

The case has been turned over to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.