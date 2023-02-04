Sunny through noon, increasing clouds during the afternoon.

A cold start to our weekend with temps in the 20s. Mostly sunny through noon, increasing clouds for the afternoon. High temps in the low 50s. Tonight, cloudy and not as cold. Mid to upper 30s. Sunday, early clouds, otherwise mostly sunny and nice. High temp near 60°.

Monday, sunny & warm. Low to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday and warm. Mid to upper 60s. Wednesday, our next chance for rain. High temps in the 60s. Thursday, showers with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Low to mid 60s. Friday, a chance for showers. Mid to upper 50s.

