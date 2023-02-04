Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Sunny through noon, increasing clouds during the afternoon.

First Alert Weather
A cold start to our weekend with temps in the 20s. Mostly sunny through noon, increasing clouds...
A cold start to our weekend with temps in the 20s. Mostly sunny through noon, increasing clouds for the afternoon. High temps in the low 50s. Tonight, cloudy and not as cold. Mid to upper 30s. Sunday, early clouds, otherwise mostly sunny and nice. High temp near 60°. Monday, sunny & warm. Low to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday and warm. Mid to upper 60s. Wednesday, our next chance for rain. High temps in the 60s. Thursday, showers with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Low to mid 60s. Friday, a chance for showers. Mid to upper 50s. Early call for next weekend, after morning showers Saturday a mainly dry weekend. Cooler temps. High temps around 50°.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold start to our weekend with temps in the 20s. Mostly sunny through noon, increasing clouds for the afternoon. High temps in the low 50s. Tonight, cloudy and not as cold. Mid to upper 30s. Sunday, early clouds, otherwise mostly sunny and nice. High temp near 60°.

Monday, sunny & warm. Low to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday and warm. Mid to upper 60s. Wednesday, our next chance for rain. High temps in the 60s. Thursday, showers with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Low to mid 60s. Friday, a chance for showers. Mid to upper 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was...
73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
Jamie and Jessica Lepore.
Cause of death released for mother killed in apparent murder-suicide
Family claims wrong home raided
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Friday weather forecast
This afternoon, sunny, breezy and cold. Air temps fight to get to 40°, wind chill values in the...
Sunny, breezy & cold this afternoon