One killed Saturday in Huntsville officer-involved shooting

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An armed person was shot and killed Saturday morning while officers with the Huntsville Police Department were responding to a domestic violence call.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call and attempted to contact an armed person when the person was shot and killed. Officials say that the shooting occurred just after midnight Saturday.

No Huntsville Police officers were injured during the shooting.

The Huntsville Police Department has requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.

