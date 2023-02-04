Deals
More Sunshine & Warmth Ahead!

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Clouds have been increasing this afternoon, but no rain is associated with the cloud cover and we’ll see rain-free conditions through the rest of the weekend! With plenty of sunshine earlier today, temperatures improved in comparison to yesterday and managed to warm up into the low and mid 50s. Expect a good bit of cloud cover to stick with us as we head into the evening hours and this will keep overnight lows warmer in the mid to upper 30s through Sunday morning. You shouldn’t have any issues if you have an early morning commute tomorrow, but I’d put on a layer or two before you head out the door!

Even though it’ll be a chilly and cloudy start to kick off your Sunday, clouds will gradually clear by the afternoon and you’ll be able to lose some extra layers with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 50s and near 60 degrees for some locations. All in all, plan on a beautiful, winter day to close out your weekend and the warm-up and sunshine won’t stop there. Get ready for more above average temperatures with afternoon highs approaching the 70 degree mark and dry weather into your next work and school week. Groundhog Phil said six more weeks of winter, but it’s definitely going to be feeling more like spring!

Cloud cover will begin to increase on Tuesday, but we likely won’t see rain again in the forecast until Wednesday. Expect showers and even a few storms late in the day on Wednesday and overnight into Thursday as a cold front approaches the region. Another system will arrive shortly thereafter bringing more rain to the Valley Friday and into next Saturday.

