Man identified in Colbert Co. officer-involved shooting

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a gun at officers.

According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check call involving “a person being held against their will.”

When officers arrived at the scene on Hwy. 72 and Cove Road, they got into a fight with a suspect. The suspect has been identified by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation as Jason Harbin, 40.

Following the fight, Harbin allegedly pointed a gun at officers which led to the man being shot and killed by law enforcement.

According to the Cherokee Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:55 a.m. Saturday.

Cherokee Police Chief Joshua Phillips says that the suspect was shot and killed by two sheriff’s deputies and one Cherokee officer.

According to the Cherokee Police Department, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.

The case has been turned over to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

