Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Increasing clouds this afternoon. Mostly sunny tomorrow.

First Alert Weather
Mostly sunny through noon, increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temps in the low 50s....
Mostly sunny through noon, increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temps in the low 50s. Tonight, cloudy and not as cold. Mid to upper 30s. Sunday, early clouds, otherwise mostly sunny and nice. High temp near 60°.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly sunny through noon, increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temps in the low 50s. Tonight, cloudy and not as cold. Mid to upper 30s. Sunday, early clouds, otherwise mostly sunny and nice. High temp near 60°.

Monday, sunny & warm. Low to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday and warm. Mid to upper 60s. Wednesday, our next chance for rain. High temps in the 60s. Thursday, showers with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Low to mid 60s. Friday, a chance for showers. Mid to upper 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was...
73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
Jamie and Jessica Lepore.
Cause of death released for mother killed in apparent murder-suicide
Family claims wrong home raided
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid

Latest News

A cold start to our weekend with temperatures in the 20s. It will be mostly sunny through noon...
Sunny Saturday through noon, increasing clouds during the afternoon
WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Friday weather forecast