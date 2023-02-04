Applications live for Community Action utility assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills.

The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Applicants will need the following upon their appointment: proof of income, social security cards for everyone inside the place of residence, a valid driver’s license, and monthly income documentation for the month prior to your appointment date for the entire household. . If you receive TANF or child support you must also bring proof of amount received in the previous month. Any household members 18 years or older, who report zero income or self-employment, must present at the time of appointment a completed “ADECA Form 125″ Zero Income Form

Delores Mastin, executive director of the community action in Huntsville, believes the funding helps relieve the burden of high energy costs on families.

“This program’s services and assistance that we’re providing removes the barrier of individuals and families having to decide whether to keep their utilities connected or to purchase food,” said Mastin.

The program will cover heating costs from October to May and cooling costs from June to September.

If you would like to make an appointment click here or call 256-907-1550.

