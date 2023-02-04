73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Alicia Winchester, 37, and another passenger, James Winchester, 52, were both taken to Huntsville hospital with injuries.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

