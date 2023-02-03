‘That’s the way of the West’: The history of Black Rodeo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Dressed in boots, cowboy hats and a belt buckle you can see your reflection in, Carolyn Carter and Deon Osborne are ready for the rodeo.

And they should be, considering it’s been in their families for decades.

The two are co-owners of the Midwest Invitational Black Rodeo. They’re bringing the show to Huntsville on February 4, just in time for Black History Month.

Carter is a Registered Nurse, but a Black cowgirl by choice. She’s been involved in the rodeo since the ‘80s when her sister got her interested. Now, her daughters, nieces, nephews and even grandchildren are part of the lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Osborne is a second-generation calf roper and has been involved in rodeo for 30 years. He’s also a horse trainer, business owner and an award-winning cowboy.

His daughter, though still young, already owns her own barrel-racing horses. Osborne’s says she is his reason and inspiration for working to keep Black Rodeo alive.

The Black Rodeo started when many cowboys and cowgirls who were African Americans struggled to compete in regular rodeos. The rodeo is an expensive sport, and when certain families couldn’t afford all the different tools, they were limited to different events and rules.

To make a more even playing field, the Black Rodeo was born. More people were able to afford the sport and eventually more Black cowgirls and cowboys were competing on the professional level.

These types of rodeos now compete all over the country. And you can catch the Midwest Invitational Black Rodeo when it comes to Alabama A&M on February 4. One show starts at 4 p.m., with another rodeo following at 7 p.m.

Experience the excitement of bull riding, tie-down calf roping, ladies barrel racing, junior barrel races, junior breakaway ropers and more.

For more information and tickets, visit blackrodeousa.com.

