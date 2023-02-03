Deals
Surprise! Payton Walker gets ‘Panda-Grammed’ by the Rocket City Trash Pandas

Sprocket and Ricky Fernandez surprise Payton ahead of Valentine's Day
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It is almost Valentine’s Day and that means you’re probably planning something for your loved one!

Well, if you’re running out of ideas, then look no further than a “Panda-Gram” from the Rocket City Trash Pandas! Whoever you surprise will get a Trash Pandas hat, two 2023 Trash Pandas single-game ticket vouchers, a $10 Trash Cash gift card and the choice of flowers or a box of chocolates.

The best part? Sprocket delivers all the goods!

Payton Walker experienced what it is like firsthand to receive a “Panda-Gram” this year from the Trash Pandas. So, don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind opportunity.

Spots are limited and deliveries will take place on Valentine’s Day between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Feb. 13 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The deadline to purchase is Feb. 9. All deliveries must be within a 25-mile radius of Toyota Field.

To learn more about a “Panda-Gram”, click here.

