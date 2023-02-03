Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Sunny but cold end to the week, weekend looks great

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning and happy Friday!  We are seeing most of the cloud cover pushing off to the east already this morning leaving us with fair skies and chilly morning temps in the 20s and low 30s, dress warm headed out the door. 

Some roadways may see some patchy black ice from yesterdays rainfall, use caution on bridges and overpasses as well as some sheltered roads that didn’t get to dry out overnight.  It will be a sunny but cold end to the week with highs struggling to hit 40 degrees, the wind chill will be in the 30s for the afternoon as a north breeze will gust over 20 miles per hour at times. 

Skies remain clear tonight allowing our lows to drop into the 20s, some ground water may seep into roadways and cause a few icy spots early Saturday morning.  The weekend is much more forgiving than this past work week with partly cloudy skies on Saturday, highs will reach the low to middle 50s.  A breezy southwest wind will pick up on Sunday and boost our highs near 60 degrees with mainly sunny skies. 

Next week will start off sunny and warm with highs staying in the 60s, scattered rain chances return by the middle of next work week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Councilman released after shoplifting arrest
Family claims wrong home raided
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid
Alabama prepares for another Sand Mountain Sam weather prediction.
Sand Mountain Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter

Latest News

WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF noon Thursday weather forecast
For the rest of the afternoon, showers & cool. Around 40°. Tonight, showers early, clearing,...
Rain through this evening, sunny & cold Friday
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast