Sunny but cold end to the week, weekend looks great

Good morning and happy Friday! We are seeing most of the cloud cover pushing off to the east already this morning leaving us with fair skies and chilly morning temps in the 20s and low 30s, dress warm headed out the door.

Some roadways may see some patchy black ice from yesterdays rainfall, use caution on bridges and overpasses as well as some sheltered roads that didn’t get to dry out overnight. It will be a sunny but cold end to the week with highs struggling to hit 40 degrees, the wind chill will be in the 30s for the afternoon as a north breeze will gust over 20 miles per hour at times.

Skies remain clear tonight allowing our lows to drop into the 20s, some ground water may seep into roadways and cause a few icy spots early Saturday morning. The weekend is much more forgiving than this past work week with partly cloudy skies on Saturday, highs will reach the low to middle 50s. A breezy southwest wind will pick up on Sunday and boost our highs near 60 degrees with mainly sunny skies.

Next week will start off sunny and warm with highs staying in the 60s, scattered rain chances return by the middle of next work week.

