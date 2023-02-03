Sunny, breezy & cold this afternoon

This afternoon, sunny, breezy and cold. Air temps fight to get to 40°, wind chill values in the 30s. Tonight, clear and cold. Diminishing winds. Low to mid 20s. Saturday, sunny and a cold start to the day, but warmer during the afternoon with a few clouds. High temp in the low 50s. Cloudy Saturday night, 30s. Sunday, mainly sunny and nice. Near 60°.

Sunny Monday, cloudy Tuesday and warm both days. High temps in the 60s. A chance of rain returns to the area Wednesday. More showers Thursday, Friday and Saturday. High temps around 60°. Sunny and cool for next Sunday.

