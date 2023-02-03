Siegel nations best

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - She’s as prolific a shooter as any in North Alabama. A National record forever etches her name in the history books.

Deshler High School senior Chloe Siegel broke the NFHS National Record for career 3-pointers in a win over Brooks High School February . Her career total 562 treys broke the previous record (560) set by Carrie Johnson of Collinsville (TX) from 2917-2020. She broke the state girls’ 3-point record in December 27, 2023.

Siegel drained six 3-point goals as Deshler beat the Lions 85-22.

“My teammates are so unselfish and so willing to pass me the ball.,” Siegel said. “And of course, Coach Killen is the best coach in the state. Without them and the coaching staff, this wouldn’t be possible. It’s just as much their accomplishment as it is mine.”

Following the Brooks game, Siegel was 131-of-315 from the 3-point arc this season, which ranks second in the nation to Monica Lopez of Rio Grande (TX). Lopez has made 133-of-398 in 32 games this season according to MaxPreps.

Siegel holds the single-game AHSAA record with 18 in a game set last year.

That performance ranks one goal shy of the national record set last year as well.

