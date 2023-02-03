Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Siegel nations best

Deshler senior sets National 3-point Field Goals made record
Chloe Siegel sets national record
By Carl Prather
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - She’s as prolific a shooter as any in North Alabama. A National record forever etches her name in the history books.

Deshler High School senior Chloe Siegel broke the NFHS National Record for career 3-pointers in a win over Brooks High School February . Her career total 562 treys broke the previous record (560) set by Carrie Johnson of Collinsville (TX) from 2917-2020. She broke the state girls’ 3-point record in December 27, 2023.

Siegel drained six 3-point goals as Deshler beat the Lions 85-22.

“My teammates are so unselfish and so willing to pass me the ball.,” Siegel said. “And of course, Coach Killen is the best coach in the state. Without them and the coaching staff, this wouldn’t be possible. It’s just as much their accomplishment as it is mine.”

Following the Brooks game, Siegel was 131-of-315 from the 3-point arc this season, which ranks second in the nation to Monica Lopez of Rio Grande (TX). Lopez has made 133-of-398 in 32 games this season according to MaxPreps.

Siegel holds the single-game AHSAA record with 18 in a game set last year.

That performance ranks one goal shy of the national record set last year as well.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Councilman released after shoplifting arrest
Family claims wrong home raided
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid
Alabama prepares for another Sand Mountain Sam weather prediction.
Sand Mountain Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Schools are closing or delaying start time in north central Wis.
Tennessee Valley schools opening late, closing due to inclement weather

Latest News

UNA Football 2023 National Signing Day
UNA football completes 2023 signing class
North Alabama athlete sign athletic scholarships
Athletes across North Alabama sign with schools on National Signing Day
Historic Cramton Bowl
Cramton Bowl to host ninth annual FCS Kickoff
National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley