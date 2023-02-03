Deals
Second suspect arrested in connection to Regions Bank robberies

The first suspect was arrested on Jan. 25
Eric Cain
Eric Cain(MSCO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to two of the four Regions Bank robberies in Huntsville and Madison.

The first robbery happened at the Wall Triana Highway location in May 2022. The second and fourth robberies happened on Dec. 13 and Jan. 18 at the Madison Boulevard location. The third happened on Jan. 11 at the location on Memorial Parkway.

On Jan. 25 the first suspect, Lawrence Jones was arrested in connection to all of the robberies. During an investigation, he admitted to committing the robberies.

For the Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 robberies, officials were searching for two suspects, Jones being one of them.

According to court documents the second suspect, Eric Cain was arrested on Jan. 27 in connection to the two robberies.

Sergeant Rosalind White confirmed Cain was already in jail on a robbery charge with the Madison Police Department. Sgt. White also told WAFF 48 that Huntsville Police Department investigators served the warrant for the robbery charge on him in jail.

Another warrant was obtained for Cain in connection to the Jan. 11 robbery at the Regions Bank on South Memorial Parkway. He is currently being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.

