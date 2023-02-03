Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Police nab kidnap suspect, find missing children after nearly yearlong search

Florida police say they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since...
Florida police say they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022.(High Springs Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say they were able to find two missing children this week who were last seen nearly a year ago.

According to the High Springs Police Department, officers located the children on Wednesday after they conducted a routine tag check on a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle tag came back to owner 36-year-old Kristi Gilley, who was a reported fugitive.

The department said officers found Kristi Gilley and the children in disguise while shopping in a Winn-Dixie supermarket.

According to High Springs police, the children, identified as 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley, had been reported as missing from Missouri since March 2022.

Police said Kristi Gilley, a noncustodial parent of the kids, was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri.

The children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their birth family, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Councilman released after shoplifting arrest
Family claims wrong home raided
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid
Alabama prepares for another Sand Mountain Sam weather prediction.
Sand Mountain Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day
Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Preston Hemphill, a Memphis officer, was fired Friday.
GRAPHIC: 6th officer fired after beating death of Tyre Nichols
Second suspect arrested in connection to Regions Bank robberies
According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was...
73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Jury clears Musk of wrongdoing related to 2018 Tesla tweets
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip