Overnight fire destroys century old Hitching Post in Mentone

MENTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - A historic building in Mentone was destroyed in a late Thursday night fire.

According to an official with North Lookout Mountain Fire, six fire departments responded to the report of a fire at the Hitching Post located at the corner of Alabama Hwy 117 and DeSoto Pkwy.

The over 100-year-old building was a total loss in the blaze.

The fire resulted in no injuries. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this time.

