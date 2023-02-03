Deals
New grant to provide jobs to Shoals area

Governor Kay Ivey announced a grant that will improve infrastructure and provide new jobs in northwest Alabama.
Governor Kay Ivey announced a grant that will improve infrastructure and provide new jobs in northwest Alabama.(Billy Pope | Office of Governor Kay Ivey)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced a grant that will improve infrastructure and provide new jobs in northwest Alabama.

The Appalachian Regional Commission grant will be used to extend water and sewer services to meet the expansion needs of Dura Automotive Systems at the Northwest Regional Airport Industrial Park. The grant will also add 30 workers to Dura Automotive Systems.

The $373,500 grant will also be used to build a 22,500-square foot hangar at the airport.

“The Shoals, and indeed north Alabama, continues to have great success in growing industry and creating jobs for Alabamians,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “Overall, Alabama just keeps piling up success story after success story when it comes to the automotive industry, and that is a tribute to local leaders and our capable workforce. I commend Dura Automotive on its growth and look forward its continued success.”

Dura Automotive Systems supplies aluminum enclosures for electric vehicle batteries produced at the Mercedes Benz battery plant in Bibb County, according to the governor’s office.

